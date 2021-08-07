West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has admitted the Hammers are expecting a tough test against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Newcastle won both of their Premier League games against West Ham last season, with the defeat at St. James Park starting a run of three losses in four league games for the Hammers.

The defeat in mid-April saw West Ham come back from two goals down, only for Joe Willock to score the winner in the 82nd minute and deal a blow to the Hammers’ top four chances.

Fabianski admitted that the way they lost the game at St. James Park made some part of him want to play the Magpies right away.

Ahead of the season opener at St. James Park, the goalkeeper expects a tough game but believes that the Hammers squad have enough to come away with the full three points.

Speaking to West Ham TV, Fabianski said: “When games like against Newcastle [away] last season happen, somewhere in your mind you think you want to play against them again straight away to put things right.

“It’s going to be a tough game for sure, playing away at their ground, but I think you always want to start the season in a strong way and all the lads will be ready, will be focused, and we will try to do our best to get a win over there.”

Newcastle also took on West Ham on the opening day of last season, albeit at the London Stadium, resulting in a 2-0 victory for the Magpies and they will be hoping to start the season in a similar vein this time out.