West Ham United are cautiously optimistic that they can complete a deal to sign Nikola Milenkovic from Fiorentina, according to Sky Sports News.

David Moyes is keen to snap up a centre-back during the ongoing transfer window and the Hammers have zeroed in on Fiorentina’s Milenkovic after Kurt Zouma snubbed a move to the London Stadium.

They are in talks for Milenkovic and it is claimed that all parties are optimistic a deal can be done.

West Ham are discussing the structure of a transfer fee with Fiorentina and it is suggested that personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

Milenkovic has now entered the final year of his contract at Fiorentina.

And the Serie A side are looking to cash in on him to avoid seeing him walk away on a free transfer at the end of his deal.

Milenkovic has been linked with a host of Premier League sides and snapping him up would be a coup for West Ham.

Moyes’ side will be keen to push the deal over the line soon to avoid any chance of their swoop for Milenkovic being hijacked.