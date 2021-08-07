West Ham United are set to go back in with another bid for Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car after seeing a £12m offer rejected, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur.

The Premier League side are in the market this summer for a centre-back and have registered interest in the likes of Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma and Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic.

Caleta-Car has been identified as another centre-back prospect for the Hammers after being a regular starter for Marseille in Ligue 1 last season.

He made 33 appearances for the French club last season in the league and also took to the pitch twice for Croatia for at this summer’s European Championship.

West Ham are claimed to have had a £12m bid rejected by Marseille.

However, David Moyes’ side are planning to go back in with a fresh proposal to tempt Marseille to sell.

It is claimed that Marseille feel that Caleta-Car is worth around £17m.

Caleta-Car came close to joining Liverpool in the January transfer window earlier this year and was even waiting to board a plane to Merseyside, but the transfer fell through.