Chelsea have opted to let starlet Trevoh Chalobah go out on loan, but want interested clubs to use him as a centre-back rather than in midfield, according to football.london.

Chalobah is a product of the Blues’ academy but has not yet made a senior appearance for the club outside of friendlies.

He has taken part in all of Chelsea’s pre-season outings this summer and his displays against Bournemouth, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, all in defence, have impressed Thomas Tuchel.

Despite showing his defensive acumen in pre-season, Chelsea are to send Chalobah out on loan.

A lack of guarantee of game-time at Stamford Bridge in the coming season has led the defender and the club to make the decision.

Chelsea are aiming to bring Jules Kounde from Sevilla this summer while Kurt Zouma may not leave, and the defender was at risk of not receiving the game-time he desires in the coming season.

The European champions want interested clubs to plan to use him as a centre-back this season.

Chalobah spent the last three seasons out on loan, with stints at Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town and Lorient.

The starlet will be hoping that by going out on loan he is able to get sufficient game-time as well as convince boss Tuchel that he is deserving of his consideration.