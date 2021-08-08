Former Rangers star Alex Rae has expressed his concern over Gers new boy John Lundstram, admitting that he is unsure what the midfielder adds to the team.

Lundstram, who joined Rangers from Sheffield United on a free transfer this summer, made his first Scottish Premiership start for the side against Dundee United on Saturday.

Despite being on the pitch for close to 70 minutes, the 27-year-old could not help the Light Blues find a breakthrough and had to see the side suffer a 1-0 defeat.

Former Rangers star Rae is aware that Lundstram is still settling into life at Ibrox, but admitted that he is not sure what the midfielder brings to Steven Gerrard’s team.

Unimpressed with Lundstram so far, Rae indicated that the former Premier League star should make runs in behind against teams that sit back and defend, while Steven Davis and Glen Kamara try and ask questions of the opposition defence.

“You look at Lundstram in the middle of the park; I am struggling to see what he is actually bringing at the moment“, Rae said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard following the loss at Dundee United.

“I have to take on board that like most players that come to a new club he is trying to get up to speed.

“But I don’t know what he is bringing to the park.

“Davis, he will constantly try and probe, Kamara will constantly try and probe.

“But Rangers need someone to go from middle to front so that they can get runners going in behind, because when you are playing against a team that have a low block, two banks that you have to break, you need to get runners going in behind and get them stretched to find those gaps.“

Lundstram has had a poor start to his life as a Rangers player, with the side suffering defeats in both games he has started in so far.