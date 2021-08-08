Borussia Dortmund are willing to pay more money than their competitors to sign Noni Madueke, who is also wanted by Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur, thanks to the influx of funds from selling Jadon Sancho, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The 19-year-old made his senior debut for PSV Eindhoven last year and went on to establish himself as a first team regular, making 32 appearances across all competitions last term.

Madueke’s performances for the Eredivisie outift have seen him attract the transfer interest of several Premier League clubs, including Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds and Nuno’s Tottenham.

The England Under-21 international has attracted significant interest from the Premier League, but is also wanted by Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund this summer.

And, out of all the clubs in the mix for the former Tottenham youth star, it is the German top flight side that are willing to pay the most amount of money to acquire his services.

While it remains to be seen how much Borussia Dortmund are willing to offer, they are prepared to outbid their competitors to sign the highly-rated teenager.

Aware of the growing interest in Madueke, PSV Eindhoven are said to have slapped a £20m price tag on the forward.

Borussia Dortmund, though, appear to be able to afford the sum, having sold Sancho to Manchester United for a fee of £73m this summer.

And they are poised to use the Sancho cash to win the race for Madueke.