Newcastle United have agreed to pay Arsenal in the region of £25m for midfielder Joe Willock, according to Sky Sports News.

Willock is Newcastle’s top transfer target this summer following a sensational loan spell at the club in the second half of last season.

Steve Bruce’s side have now agreed a fee with Arsenal to sign Willock, but have been forced to dig deep to do so.

It was first claimed that the Magpies will pay in excess of £20m for Willock, but it has now emerged the fee will be in the region of £25m.

It remains to be seen if there will be add-ons included in the transfer fee to take it up to the £25m mark.

Signing Willock will be a big boost to Newcastle boss Bruce, who has so far not managed to push a transfer over the line.

The midfielder still needs to undergo a medical with Newcastle and agree personal terms.

Willock knows however that unlike a stay at Arsenal, moving to Newcastle will offer him guaranteed first team football and he will be looking to kick on with his development over the course of the new season.