Former Southampton manager Lawrie McMenemy is of the opinion that James Ward-Prowse will not be unsettled by interest from Aston Villa in the way that Harry Kane has with interest from Manchester City.

Kane failed to turn up to pre-season training on Monday, with Spurs expecting him back. He denies he purposely skipping training, but the striker is keen to move to Manchester City.

Ward-Prowse has been subject to interest from Aston Villa, who have snapped up Danny Ings from Southampton, with the Saints already turning down a bid from the Villans.

McMenemy has sympathy with Aston Villa’s plans to replace Jack Grealish with Ward-Prowse, as they have lost their key player and want to fill his absence with a player they consider to be of top quality.

The ex-Saints boss further expressed his belief that Ward-Prowse will not be unsettled like Kane as transfer speculation swirls around him, feeling that he is a player who is committed to Southampton.

“I can understand Aston Villa’s approach to Saints for Ward-Prowse, as they, like Spurs could with Kane, knew that they would be losing their top player in Grealish”, McMenemy wrote in his column for the Southern Daily Echo.

“They have obviously lined up Ward-Prowse to take his place.

“They obviously know what a good player he is.

“But whilst in the old days, a player on contract, if the club didn’t want him to go, he stayed, it worries me now with the money involved in signing on fees and salaries that any paper talk might upset a player’s attitude.

“But whilst it obviously has with Kane, I’m pretty sure it won’t have done with Ward-Prowse, who always gives 100 per cent to Southampton.”

Both Kane and Ward-Prowse are products of the club they are currently contracted to and both have made over 300 appearances for their respective clubs.