Lautaro Martinez’s agent has poured cold water on claims that the Inter striker is poised to move to Tottenham Hotspur.

It has been suggested that Tottenham have agreed an initial €60m fee with Inter for the signature of the Argentine striker and will take him to north London.

However, it has been claimed in Italy that Inter have no intention of selling Martinez, especially with Romelu Lukaku poised to be sold to Chelsea in a big money deal.

Now Martinez’s agent has insisted that the striker does not want to end his association with Inter to move to Tottenham this summer and has taken the decision to stay at the San Siro.

“Lautaro is happy at Inter and in Italy”, the striker’s agent Alejandro Camano told Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.

“His decision is to stay”, he added.

It has been suggested that Tottenham’s bid for Martinez came before Inter engaged in advanced talks to sell Lukaku to Chelsea.

Selling both Lukaku and Martinez in the ongoing transfer window could be tough for Inter to sign off on and would likely anger the club’s supporters.

And Camano insists the relationship between the player and the club is good.

“The relationship with Inter is perfect.

“Lautaro is calm. It is true that there were some offers, but today he is comfortable and we will sit down and talk about the future”, the agent said.