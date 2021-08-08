Manchester United star Daniel James has revealed he is relishing the challenge of taking on Leeds United on the first matchday of the Premier League season.

Leeds are coming off the back of a top-half finish in their first campaign back in the Premier League and manager Marcelo Bielsa will be eager to continue the run this season.

In the previous campaign the fixture was played without supporters but now, as Leeds travel to Old Trafford, the fans will be in attendance for what is a game that both sets of supporters are eagerly awaiting.

James can hardly wait as the first matchday approaches and believes that his mood is shared by everyone at Old Trafford.

The winger bemoaned the fact that last season the fixture was played without supporters and expects the season-opener to have enthralling atmosphere.

Speaking to MUTV, James said: “I can’t wait.

“I think everyone is exactly the same.

“What game to have first, Leeds United.

“I think us as well as them were gutted that such a big game with the history and fans not being able to be there.

“But to put that game as first game of the season it kind of looks fixed but it’s nice, it will be a great atmosphere and it is one that I’m sure both teams will really look forward to.”

James came close to signing for Leeds but the deal was axed at the last minute on transfer deadline day even after the winger had completed a medical.