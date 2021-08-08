Inter will use money earned from the sale of Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea to sign Everton target Denzel Dumfries and hope to complete the deal by the end of the week.

The 25-year-old wants to leave PSV Eindhoven in order to take on a new challenge during the ongoing transfer window and the Dutch outfit are prepared to sanction a move.

Premier League side Everton have been trying to acquire the services of the Netherlands international on loan, but it is said that the deal is not close to being done and they are tipped to only be able to sign him later in the window.

Italian top flight champions Inter have also been credited with an interest in Dumfries, with the side in the hunt for a new right-back to replace Achraf Hakimi.

And according to Italian regional daily Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri are prepared to push forward with their interest in Dumfries and get a deal over the line soon.

Inter will use money earned from the sale of star striker Lukaku to Chelsea to sign the right-back and hope to complete the deal by the end of the week.

The Serie A champions have agreed to sell Lukaku to Chelsea for €115m and are tipped to invest a chunk of the sum to acquire the services of the right-back.

Inter had previously considered a deal for Dumfries to be too expensive.

If the Nerazzurri step up their interest then it remains to be seen if Everton respond by rivalling them.