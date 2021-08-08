Leeds United have not yet agreed a deal with Huddersfield Town to snap up Lewis O’Brien, according to The Athletic.

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa has made O’Brien his top midfield target and wants to take the Huddersfield man to Elland Road.

Huddersfield are determined to only let O’Brien leave on their terms however and Leeds have yet to fully thrash out a deal with the Championship club.

Leeds’ top choice was Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, but they lost the chase for his signature to Crystal Palace, who he joined on loan.

Now the Whites are hunting O’Brien, as the new Premier League season looms large on the horizon.

Leeds have until the end of the month to find an agreement to bring O’Brien to Elland Road, but are likely to want to do the deal sooner.

The 22-year-old made 42 appearances in the Championship for Huddersfield last term and found the back of the net against Millwall, Swansea City and Brentford.

Leeds kick off their Premier League campaign at Manchester United this coming weekend and it remains to be seen if O’Brien will be through the door before the action begins.