RB Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch has revealed he is uncertain about whether Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal target Marcel Sabitzer will still be part of his squad come the end of the transfer window.

Sabitzer has been a RB Leipzig player since the summer of 2014, but a contract which has less than a year to run means he could be on the move.

The midfielder’s impressive showings for the Bundesliga side last season have seen him consistently linked with north London pair Arsenal and Tottenham.

Bayern Munich also recently joined the chase and RB Leipzig boss Marsch expressed uncertainty about whether Sabitzer will continue at the club next season.

However, he also insisted that he is not concerned by the transfer speculation surrounding the midfielder, explaining as long as he continues to be part of the squad he will be treated like any other player.

“I’m not sure”, Marsch told Sky Deutschland when asked about his certainty regarding Sabitzer continuing at the German club.

“But it does not matter to me.

“If he’s in our team, then he is our player and also our captain.”

Sabitzer’s contract at the Bundesliga club expires next year and RB Leipzig are willing to sell the player this summer.

While Bayern Munich are now in the chase for Sabitzer, they need to trim their midfield options in order to bring him in.