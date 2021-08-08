Roma are looking at signing Tammy Abraham from Chelsea, but Arsenal are the striker’s first choice if he leaves Stamford Bridge.

Jose Mourinho’s side have pressed the accelerator on the search for a new striker with Edin Dzeko poised to make the move to Serie A rivals Inter.

The Giallorossi have put two names at the top of their shortlist, according to Sky Italia, with Chelsea’s Abraham and Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak those under consideration.

Mourinho’s Roma have started discussions with Chelsea about Abraham, who would cost over €40m, though the Italian side could look to structure the payments to make the deal possible.

If Roma can agree a deal with Chelsea they will then try to sell a move to Abraham, who has also attracted interest from another Italian club in the shape of Atalanta.

However, the greatest threat to Roma signing Abraham comes from Arsenal.

It is claimed that the Gunners are Abraham’s first choice if he leaves Chelsea this summer.

Arsenal though need to offload Alexandre Lacazette in order to move for Abraham, while Chelsea could prefer to sell the striker to a club outside the Premier League.