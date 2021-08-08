Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is an admirer of RB Leipzig striker Alexander Sorloth, but the Saints are not currently chasing his signature, according to The Athletic.

In the aftermath of Danny Ings leaving the Saints for Aston Villa, Hasenhuttl is now on the hunt for a striker to replace him.

A host of strikers have been considered at St Mary’s, including RB Leipzig hitman Sorloth, who is a player that Hasenhuttl rates highly.

Sorloth could be available for transfer this summer following an underwhelming campaign at RB Leipzig last term.

And Southampton did mull the possibility of bringing the Norway international to England, though they are not chasing him at present.

Sorloth has experience playing in the Premier League with a spell at Crystal Palace, although in that stint he did not manage to score a single goal for the Eagles in 16 league appearances.

Disregarding Sorloth, Southampton have been linked with a number of forwards, although they face a number of issues in trying to acquire one of their striker targets.

Hasenhuttl will have to work hard to find replacement for Ings this summer as the striker scored 12 goals for the Saints in the Premier League last season.