Tottenham Hotspur have agreed to pay Inter a fee in excess of £60m for Lautaro Martinez, who is also a target for Arsenal, according to The Times.

There have been suggestions that the 23-year-old could leave Inter during the ongoing transfer window, with the Serie A champions looking to ease their financial difficulties.

Premier League giants Arsenal have been credited with an interest in signing Martinez this summer and were said to be in talks with Inter over a deal for him.

Mikel Arteta’s side were claimed to have a free run at signing the Argentina international, with no other club approaching Inter with a formal offer.

However, it has emerged that Arsenal’s arch-rivals Tottenham have leapfrogged them in the chase for Martinez, reaching an agreement over a fee for the striker.

The north London club, who have already completed the signings of Pierluigi Gollini, Bryan Gil and Cristian Romero, have agreed to pay Inter a fee in excess of £60m for Martinez.

It is said that Tottenham have also agreed to further add-ons in the fee for Martinez, who is valued at around £76.8m by the Italian champions.

The Argentine forward is expected to play alongside Harry Kane at Tottenham, with the London outfit adamant that the England skipper is not for sale this summer.