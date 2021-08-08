Former Leeds United star Ezgjan Alioski is working hard in order to be able to make an impact at new club Al-Ahli.

Alioski’s contract at Leeds ran out earlier this summer and he rejected an offer to pen a fresh deal in order to end his time at Elland Road.

The left-back opted to move to Saudi Arabia, signing a lucrative contract with Al-Ahli, as he starts a new chapter in his career.

The Saudi Pro League starts this week and Alioski is leaving no stone unturned in his bid to make sure he attacks it in the best possible physical shape.

His agency took to social media to post a video of the defender working in the gym, despite it being his day off.

Alioski had a lengthy session on the exercise bike before then doing some stretches.

The defender is renowned for his energetic displays on the pitch and was a firm favourite of demanding Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.

He will now look to make an impact at Al-Ahli and help the Saudi side to enjoy success over the course of the forthcoming campaign.