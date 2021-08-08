Rangers defender Connor Goldson feels the Gers have never had as much squad depth as they have now and hailed Steven Gerrard and co for the team they have built.

Having gone unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership and beaten Celtic to the title last season, the Glasgow giants are hopeful of retaining their crown in the new campaign.

With their eyes set on enjoying success both in domestic competitions and in Europe, Rangers have made significant additions to their squad this summer in the shape of Fashion Sakala and John Lundstram.

Defender Goldson is impressed with the group the Light Blues have got now and hailed Gerrard and the club’s board for the squad they have built at Ibrox.

The Englishman insisted that Rangers have never had as much squad depth as they currently have and pointed out how they have at least two top players in each position.

“I think there is a minimum now of two good players in every position“, Goldson told Rangers TV.

“You see even in training when we play 11v11 the strength of both teams is of high quality.

“We probably never had that in the past.

“I think in the past we probably had a squad of 14 first team players who are really capable of keeping us at the same level.

“But now, I think we’re in a really good place, the gaffer and the board have built an amazing squad.

“It is up to us now to take that and take it into results and take it into performances that we know we can deliver.“

Having strengthened their squad further during the ongoing transfer window, Rangers will be hopeful of retaining their Scottish Premiership title and enjoying success in Europe.