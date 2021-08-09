AC Milan have turned their attention towards Roma full-back Alessandro Florenzi after failing to find a breakthrough in negotiations with Manchester United for Diogo Dalot.

Dalot spent last season on loan at Manchester United and has been interested in returning to Italy this summer.

AC Milan held talks with Manchester United over signing the Portuguese earlier in the window, but the Red Devils rejected a loan offer for him.

The Rossoneri considered options to make a move for him, but it has been claimed that they have moved on to another target.

And according to Sky Italia, they are now in talks with Roma for the signature of Florenzi this summer.

The Italian spent last season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain and he is not part of Jose Mourinho’s plans at Roma.

With the club not finding any joy in talks for Dalot, they have made a move to sign Florenzi.

If they manage to sign the Italian full-back, they are not expected to try and sign the Manchester United defender.

Dalot has featured for Manchester United in pre-season and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen not to let him go unless they sign Kieran Trippier this month.