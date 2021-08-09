Chelsea striker Armando Broja is edging closer to a loan move to Southampton and is due at the Saints’ training ground today, according to Hampshire Live.

The St. Mary’s outfit have stepped up their efforts to bolster their attack after star striker Danny Ings completed a shock £30m move to Aston Villa last week.

Southampton have reached an agreement with Blackburn Rovers over a £15m deal for Adam Armstrong, who is booked in to have a medical with the club on Tuesday.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side want to strengthen their attack further with the addition of Albania international Broja from Premier League rivals Chelsea on a loan deal.

The 19-year-old striker is edging closer to completing a temporary move to Southampton and is on his way to the club’s training facility today.

There have been suggestions that the Saints want to include a buy option in their deal with Chelsea, but it remains to be seen if the Blues are willing to accept the inclusion of the clause.

Broja, who spent last season on loan at Dutch Eredivisie club Vitesse, put pen to paper on a new five-year contract with Chelsea earlier this summer.

Southampton have already signed Valentino Livramento and Dynel Simeu from Chelsea during the ongoing transfer window and hope to make Broja their third addition from the club.