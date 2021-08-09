Swansea City are confident of completing a deal to sign Manchester United youngster Ethan Laird on loan this week, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Laird spent the latter half of last season on loan at MK Dons featured 24 times in League One for the club under Russell Martin.

Swansea snapped up Martin as their new manager after Steve Cooper departed and the new boss wants to reunite with the Manchester United youngster.

He was impressed with what he saw of Laird at MK Dons and wants him in his Swansea squad next season.

The Championship club are in talks with Manchester United over taking Laird to the Liberty Stadium on a season-long loan deal.

Swansea are confident of getting a deal done and are expected to secure his signature this week.

Martin is certain that Laird is ready to make the step up in the Championship after impressing in League One last season.

Manchester United are also happy to see him play in the second tier of English football as part of his development.

Laird is highly rated at Manchester United and the club believe he could have a big future at Old Trafford.