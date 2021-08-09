Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has given the green light to a return to AC Milan this summer, but the Rossoneri are likely to wait until the last days of the transfer window to make a move for him.

Bakayoko’s future at Stamford Bridge is under the scanner as he is not part of boss Thomas Tuchel’s plans in the upcoming season.

The Blues are keen on shedding his salary from their wage bill and are looking to move him on.

Bakayoko spent last season on loan at Napoli, where he struggled to get into his rhythm, but his stock in Italy remains high with AC Milan interested in acquiring his services.

And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Frenchman has already given the green light to don the Rossoneri colours again.

Bakayoko plied his trade at San Siro on a temporary basis in the 2018/19 season and he is open to returning there this summer.

However, AC Milan are tipped to likely wait until the later days of the ongoing window to swoop for him.

Since joining Chelsea in the summer of 2017, Bakayoko has struggled to establish himself in the senior team, being shipped off on loan spells in each of the last three seasons, and he could exit the club again in the coming weeks.