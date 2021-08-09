Southampton are only likely to snap up Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain towards the end of the transfer window, if a deal happens, according to talkSPORT.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has struggled to hit the heights expected at Liverpool, seeing his time disrupted by injury, and could depart Anfield this summer.

The midfielder has been credited with interest from Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Southampton, who are on the lookout for attack-minded players from the transfer talent pool.

Saints saw striker Danny Ings depart for Aston Villa last week and are in the process of filling the void, having already agreed a deal with Blackburn Rovers for their hitman Adam Armstrong.

Liverpool star Oxlade-Chamberlain is another name Southampton hold interest in, but a deal, if it is struck, is likely to be reached near deadline day of the ongoing window.

The south coast side also have Oxlade-Chamberlain’s club-mate Takumi Minamino among their transfer targets.

Minamino spent the latter half of last season on loan at Southampton and could return there in the coming weeks.

Both Minamino and Oxlade-Chamberlain are expected to only play peripheral roles under Jurgen Klopp in the upcoming season if they remain at Liverpool and it remains to be seen whether Southampton will provide them with a way out this summer.