Lyon have touched base with Liverpool over a deal to sign Xherdan Shaqiri during the ongoing transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Shaqiri wants to put an end to his association with Liverpool this summer as he seeks regular game time at the age of 29.

The Swiss is not short of admirers, but Liverpool have slapped a £12m price tag on his head and will only negotiate a permanent transfer, not a loan.

French giants Lyon have now come forward to ask about Shaqiri, but it is claimed that their valuation of the winger is some way short of Liverpool’s.

The jury is out on whether Lyon will come back with an offer which comes closer to the sum Liverpool expect.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have Shaqiri under contract until the summer of 2022, but have an option to extend that by another year.

They feel that they should be able to bring in close to the £13.75m they splashed out to sign Shaqiri from Stoke City, but it remains to be seen if that is realistic in the current climate.

Shaqiri also has interest from Serie A sides Lazio and Napoli, along with La Liga clubs Sevilla and Villarreal.