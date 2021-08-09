Everton’s new signing Andros Townsend has revealed that Toffees manager Rafael Benitez has made it clear that he wants his wingers to infiltrate the opponent’s six-yard-box and take up positions that allow them to score.

The Toffees succumbed to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United when the two teams clashed in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Townsend, who joined Everton on a free transfer earlier this summer, saw one of his efforts on goal rattle the crossbar during the clash against the Red Devils.

Despite failing to finding the back of the net on Saturday, Townsend remains positive about receiving many more opportunities over the course of the upcoming season.

Townsend revealed that Everton manager Benitez provided clarity on what he expects from his wingers when the Spaniard took his wide players aside for a chat on Friday.

According to Townsend, Benitez wants his wingers to get into the penalty area and take up positions that give them a better chance to put the ball in the back of the net.

“I have been working my whole career on getting in the box and when I am there finding the right areas – and he [Benitez] wants me inside the box”, Townsend told Everton’s official site.

“I got there on Saturday and probably should have done better and kept the shot down a bit.

“As long as I keep getting in the areas, I am sure those sorts of chances will start going in.

“The manager likes to work one-on-one with his players.

“He took us wingers to the side on Friday and told us exactly that [get in the penalty area] – and the positions be in.

“We have to be in the six-yard-box, especially when we haven’t got a big number nine, which was the case on Saturday.

“It was good to get in the area but with my quality on my left foot I should have done a lot better.”

Townsend will look to mould himself into more of a goalscoring threat in his first season as an Everton player when the new campaign gets under way.