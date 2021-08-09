Inter would prefer to sign Atalanta forward Duvan Zapata over Everton target Joaquin Correa in the ongoing transfer window, in news which will be a boost for the Toffees.

With Romelu Lukaku close to joining Chelsea for a British transfer record fee of €115m, Inter are now working on replacing his goals in their squad.

They have agreed on terms on a contract with Edin Dzeko and are expected to work out an agreement with Roma to sign the forward.

The Serie A champions are looking to bring in one more forward and their top two targets are Zapata and Correa.

And according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, Zapata is the preferred choice for Inter over Correa in the ongoing transfer window.

The Colombian striker is believed to be a better fit and Atalanta are prepared to let him go for a fee of €40m.

Correa is also expected to leave Lazio and while Inter are in talks with his agent, the Argentine is not the top choice.

It could open up the forward’s chances of being in England next season as Everton are interested in landing him and have held discussions with his agent.

Correa wants to leave Lazio in search of a new challenge and it remains to be seen where he will be playing his football next term.