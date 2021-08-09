Hertha Berlin coach Pal Dardai has revealed he assumes Matheus Cunha will stay at the club beyond the ongoing transfer window, but admitted anything can happen regarding his future amidst interest from Leeds United.

The Whites have bolstered their defence and goalkeeping department in the ongoing window, but are yet to bring in any new forwards.

Leeds are on the lookout for a new midfielder and an attacker, and have been consistently linked with Cunha in recent months.

Cunha, who scored in the Olympic final to help Brazil to the gold medal, is expected to leave Hertha Berlin if an acceptable bid is made.

Hertha Berlin coach Dardai revealed he assumes Cunha will stay at the club for another season, but admitted anything can happen with the transfer window still open.

Dardai added that everyone at the club knows the quality Cunha brings to the pitch and backed him to help the club progress if he stays.

Discussing Cunha’s immediate future, Dardai was quoted as saying by German magazine Kicker: “[For the moment] I assume [he will stay with us] but anything can always happen.

“[If Cunha remains here] we will be very proud.

“We know what quality he has and he will help us too.”

Hertha Berlin kick off their Bundesliga campaign this coming weekend away at 1.FC Koln.