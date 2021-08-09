Inter will hold talks with PSV Eindhoven this week to discuss the potential signing of Everton target Denzel Dumfries, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

Dumfries has been expecting to leave PSV all summer and the club have also been preparing for his departure since the end of the European Championship, even not including him in their first team training group.

But with three weeks left in the transfer window, the 25-year-old full-back is still a PSV player despite concrete interest from at least two clubs.

Everton have been trying to convince Dumfries to consider a move to Goodison Park, though are claimed to only be able to sign him towards the end of the window, while Mino Raiola has been trying to push his client towards Inter.

And it has been claimed that a fresh round of talks has been scheduled between PSV and Inter this week over the Dutchman’s transfer.

Inter will meet PSV this week for negotiations as they look to take the right-back to the San Siro this summer.

They have identified Dumfries as a potential replacement for Achraf Hakimi, who left the club for PSG earlier in the summer.

But so far, Inter have been unwilling to sign him on an outright transfer as they would prefer to sign him on loan with an option to buy.

PSV have been pushing for a sale, but with time running out, a compromise could be on the cards.

It is still unclear whether Everton still have a chance of signing the Dutchman this summer.