Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has insisted that James Maddison’s career would be better served if he snubs interest from Arsenal to stay at Leicester City.

Maddison’s future at Leicester has come under the scanner due to interest from Arsenal this summer.

Mikel Arteta wants to Englishman at the Emirates and Arsenal are believed to be ready to offer £60m to take the midfielder to the north London club.

But Jordan feels if Maddison leaves Leicester for Arsenal he would not be taking a step forward in his career.

He stressed that Arsenal are no longer the powerhouses of English football that they want to project themselves as and Leicester are the better team with the better manager in Brendan Rodgers.

The former Palace owner insisted that at this stage it would be a wise decision for Maddison if he decides to stay at Leicester rather than join an Arsenal side who are in the middle of a transition.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “I don’t think it’s a backward move, but I don’t think it’s an upward move either to go to Arsenal.

“Arsenal are a figment of our imagination, they are a rear-view mirror club right now.

“We don’t know whether Arteta is going to be anything more than a theory because right now he sits into the theory category.

“When I look at Leicester, I say, if I am Maddison I would probably sign for Arsenal for all the reasons like recognisability, size and scale of this historically great football club.

“But if I want to play for a manager that is proven to be an elite manager, albeit finishing second in the Premier League when he probably should have won it, dominating Scottish football and doing well with Leicester then I would stay at Leicester.

“It’s a difficult one because we constantly compare and contrast for the purpose of a debate, but probably the most neutral statement is that it’s a sideways move.

“I would say James Maddison is better served playing in a better Leicester team than in an aspiring, rebuilding Arsenal side who will not get away from the fact that Stan Kroenke owns them.

“No matter what they do or don’t do, they have got silent Stan, the billionaire who likes mediocrity.

“I still think Leicester are a better side than Arsenal.”

Leicester will reportedly look to sign Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard if Maddison leaves for Arsenal.