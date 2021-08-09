Metz midfielder Farid Boulaya, who has been linked with Leeds United, has turned down a lucrative proposal from an MLS club.

Having completed the signing of left-back Junior Firpo from Barcelona, Marcelo Bielsa’s side have turned their attention towards bringing in a new midfielder.

Leeds have identified Huddersfield Town star Lewis O’Brien as an ideal candidate to strengthen their midfield this summer and have been in talks with the Terriers over a deal.

The Whites are yet to reach an agreement with Huddersfield over a deal for O’Brien and they are also in the market for an attack-minded player.

Boulaya has entered the final year of his contract with Metz and has been linked with a move away from the French side, with several clubs said to be keen.

And according to French journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter, the Algeria international received a big offer from a Major League Soccer club.

However, the former SC Bastia midfielder is said to have turned down the offer from the club in the United States, keeping Leeds’ hopes of potentially signing him alive.

Boulaya can operate as a midfielder or as a winger and could be available for a cut-price deal, having entered the final year of his contract with Metz.