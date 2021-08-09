Burnley are not interested in a move for Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The 26-year-old future at Celtic Park is under the scanner with his current deal at the club set to run out in January.

Christie’s situation at Celtic has seen him attract interest from the Premier League, and it is claimed he has popped up on both Crystal Palace and Burnley’s radar.

However, contrary to the claims, the Clarets are not interested in a swoop for the Hoops man, who has been on the books at Parkhead since the summer of 2015.

Christie is free to enter talks with potential suitors this summer, but Burnley are currently not holding any interest in taking him south of the border.

The Scotland international has been a key player for Celtic over recent years and new boss Ange Postecoglou is hoping to have him at his disposal beyond the ongoing window.

As it stands, Christie’s future is in his hands, with the possibility of moving to a Premier League club also alive as the likes of Crystal Palace have been linked.

Christie was on fire for Celtic on Sunday, providing three assists in his team’s 6-0 win against Dundee in the Scottish Premiership and Hoops faithful will be hoping he will commit to new deal at the club.