Paris Saint-Germain will push forward with their attempts to sign Manchester United target Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes towards the end of the transfer window.

The Ligue 1 giants have had a great transfer window so far, having added Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

PSG are also said to be on the verge of signing former Barcelona star Lionel Messi on a free transfer in what will be one of the biggest coups in the club’s history.

While the Argentina international’s signing is expected to dominate headlines over the next days, the Paris-based club want to sign another midfielder before the transfer window slams shut.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, PSG will step up their efforts to sign highly-rated midfielder Camavinga from Rennes towards the end of August.

There have been suggestions that Manchester United will look to sign Camavinga while PSG are occupied with the signing of Messi, but the Ligue 1 giants are keen on landing the teenager.

The France international also prefers joining PSG over Manchester United, handing a blow to the Red Devils’ hopes of signing him this summer.

Camavinga has entered the final year of his contract with Rennes and the French club are hopeful of bagging €50m from his sale, but may have to settle for less.