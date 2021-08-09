Atalanta have enquired about Everton star Alex Iwobi, as well as Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino, Manchester United’s Daniel James and Aston Villa’s Bertrand Traore.

The Italian top flight are keen to strengthen their attack before the transfer slams shut and had explored a deal for Chelsea centre-forward Tammy Abraham.

However, Atalanta are said to have dropped out of the race to sign the England international, with the club reluctant to meet Chelsea’s £40m asking price.

Having ended their efforts to sign Abraham, the Serie A club are now looking at other options in the Premier League to strengthen their attack for the 2021/22 season.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Gian Piero Gasperini’s side have enquired about the possibility of signing Everton winger Iwobi.

Apart from Iwowbi, Atalanta have also asked about Liverpool forward Minamino, Manchester United winger James and Aston Villa star Traore.

While the Serie A club have made enquiries for a host of Premier League players, Everton’s Iwobi appears to be on the top of their list.

However, affording Iwobi’s wages could prove to be a challenge for Atalanta and the 25-year-old could have to take a salary cut to move to the Italian club.