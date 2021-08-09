Malmo defender Niklas Moisander has insisted that his team want to silence the Rangers faithful at Ibrox when they square off against the Gers in the second leg of their Champions League tie on Tuesday.

Rangers slipped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Malmo when the two sides met in the first leg of their Champions League qualifying round tie last week.

With Malmo and Rangers due to square off in the second leg of their Champions League tie on Tuesday, Moisander is confident of his team’s chances of progressing into the next stage of the continental competition.

Moisander expressed his excitement at the prospect of playing in front of a packed Ibrox and revealed that the Swedish giants want to silence the Rangers faithful when the two teams lock horns in the return leg of their Champions League tie.

“I think we all want to play in front of packed stands, so it will be really nice to play there [at Ibrox]”, Moisander was quoted as saying by Swedish daily Expressen.

“We want to silence them.”

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard fielded a team limited by the absence of several players in the first leg of their Champions League tie.

However, the Gers have announced that the likes of Ianis Hagi, Leon Balogun and Alfredo Morelos will be available for the return leg against the Swedish giants on Tuesday.

Despite the potential changes that Rangers are likely to make to their starting eleven, Moisander does not expect much difference in terms of the tactics that Gers are likely to employ.

On being asked how Malmo have reacted to Rangers having more players available for Tuesday’s return fixture, Moisander responded: “I do not think it makes any major difference.

“We are ready and we know what we have to do, but of course it will be tough.

“I think tactically it will be a bit the same as last week.”

It remains to be seen whether the reigning Scottish Premiership champions can overturn their one-goal deficit and secure progress to the next round when they welcome Malmo to Ibrox in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier.