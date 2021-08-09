West Ham United could complete a deal to sign Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic on Tuesday as part of their plans to bring in a centre-back.

The Hammers are in advanced negotiations with Fiorentina over the possibility of taking Milenkovic to the Premier League this summer.

The talks are now firmly in the final stretch and the two clubs are close to working out an agreement for a fee less than €20m.

West Ham have hit the accelerator on their efforts in order to quicken up the process to take Milenkovic to the Premier League.

And according to Tutto Mercato, a deal could be in place between the two clubs as soon as Tuesday.

Milenkovic is preparing to bid goodbye to his Fiorentina team-mates and fly out to England to complete the formalities.

He is waiting for the green signal from Fiorentina to travel to London and it could happen on Tuesday.

David Moyes has been clear about signing a centre-back and West Ham failed with an attempt to sign Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma.

But it seems they are close to successfully getting a deal over the line to sign Milenkovic.