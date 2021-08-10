Darren Bent has questioned how Arsenal will be able to challenge for a top four spot in the Premier League when they keep signing players that rival clubs in the likes of Chelsea deem surplus to requirements.

The Gunners only manged an eighth-place finish in the top flight last season, failing to qualify for Europe in boss Mikel Arleta’s first full season in charge.

Arsenal have bolstered their defence by roping in Ben White and Nuno Tavares, while they added a new midfielder in Sambi Lokonga this summer and are keen on adding new players, but ex-top flight star Bent is still not convinced about how they have been conducting their bussing in recent transfer windows.

Bent has questioned how Arsenal will be able to challenge for a top four finish if they keep signing players rivals want to offload, with the Gunners being linked with interest in Chelsea hitman Tammy Abraham.

The former striker added that Arsenal are still lacking proper planning when it comes to recruitment and are all over the place with their transfer business in the ongoing window

While discussing how Arsenal are faring in the transfer window, Bent told talkSPORT: “Arsenal are all over the place at the minute with signings.

“They do not know where the area they need to strengthen, everyone thinks they need a right-back, they are trying to sign James Maddison, they need another centre midfielder, they have been trying for centre-forwards.

“I mean they were linked with Tammy Abraham for a little bit.

“And listen that is other thing, I am a big fan of Tammy, I really like him, I would have liked him to stay in this country but looks like he is going to Roma but it looks like we keep buying players that Chelsea no longer want anymore.

“How can you build a club that challenge for the top four, when you keep buying players that these clubs do not want anymore.

“How does that take your club forward?”

The Gunners are keen on adding another midfielder and a centre-forward to their ranks this summer as they gear up for a crucial top flight campaign in which they have ambitions of returning to Europe.