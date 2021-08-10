Real Madrid are prepared to let Arsenal target Martin Odegaard leave the club this month, it has been claimed in Spain.

The 22-year-old midfielder is feeling unsettled at Real Madrid again after a difficult pre-season which raised questions over how much game time he would receive at the Bernabeu.

The Norwegian is concerned that he is unlikely to be a regular starter at Real Madrid next season and his agent has told the club that he is worried about his situation.

Odegaard pushed for a loan move to Arsenal in the winter transfer window and is again considering taking that route this summer.

And according to Spanish radio station Onda Cero, Real Madrid have decided that they will allow the midfielder to leave before the end of the transfer window.

Carlo Ancelotti seem to have been left unimpressed by what he saw of the midfielder in pre-season and is ready to let him leave.

Arsenal have long been interested in taking Odegaard back to the Emirates and have been holding out on hope of getting him all summer.

It is unclear whether Real Madrid are only considering loaning him out or push for a permanent sale this summer.

But it seems clear Arsenal are likely to get another chance at landing Odegaard in the next three weeks.