Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has remained coy on the club’s interest in signing Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Marcel Sabitzer this summer.

Sabitzer has a year left on his contract with RB Leipzig and has been heavily linked with a move away from the German club in the ongoing transfer window.

Tottenham have long held an interest in the RB Leipzig captain and the club’s north London rivals Arsenal have also been linked with wanting him.

It emerged recently however that Bayern Munich are assessing the possibility of signing the midfielder this summer.

New Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann, who coached the Austrian at RB Leipzig, is believed to be pushing the club to take Sabitzer to Bavaria this month.

But Kahn has kept his counsel on the club’s interest in the midfielder and refused to give away anything.

The Bayern Munich CEO told German daily TZ: “There are always lots of names and players linked with Bayern Munich.

“I don’t want to comment on that today.”

Despite interest from the Premier League, Sabitzer may want to reunite with Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich.