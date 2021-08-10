Celtic and Rangers are interested in signing Fenerbahce midfielder Bright Osayi-Samuel in the ongoing transfer window, according to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur.

Fenerbahce signed the Nigerian from Queens Park Rangers in January this year and he scored once in 19 appearances for the Turkish giants last term.

Osayi-Samuel’s future at Fenerbahce is under the scanner as there are suggestions that the club are open to moving him on for the right price.

The Nigerian is still wanted in the British Isles with suggestions that he could be back in the ongoing transfer window.

It has been claimed Celtic and Rangers are keeping tabs on his situation at Fenerbahce this summer.

The two Glasgow giants are weighing up whether to make an offer to land the former QPR midfielder ahead of the end of the transfer window.

Both are considering tabling loan offers with an option to buy if they try to sign Osayi-Samuel in the coming weeks.

It remains to be seen whether either of the Glasgow giants make a concrete move to take the Nigerian to Scotland this summer.