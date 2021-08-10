Celtic and Rangers target Bright Osayi-Samuel is on substantial wages at Fenerbahce amidst talk of him leaving the club this summer, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The Nigerian midfielder joined the Turkish giants from QPR in the winter transfer window but has only been linked with a move away from the club.

Osayi-Samuel is attracting interest from Scotland, with both Celtic and Rangers interested in signing him.

However, if Celtic or Rangers could agree a deal with Fenerbahce for the player then they would need to agree personal terms.

And Osayi-Samuel’s salary demands could be an issue as he is on a substantial package in Istanbul.

The Turkish giants lured him away from QPR in January with a lucrative contract offer when he made the move.

He scored once and registered an assist in 19 appearances from Fenerbahce and the club are ready to let him go if the right offer is made.

The clock is ticking on the transfer window and all eyes will be on whether Celtic or Rangers do make a firm move for him.