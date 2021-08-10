Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has insisted Romelu Lukaku is the perfect striker for Chelsea and he has only been getting better with age.

Chelsea are on the verge of bringing Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge from Inter for a British and club-record fee of €115m this summer.

Lukaku left Italy on Monday and is expected to arrive in England soon to complete the formalities of the transfer.

The Belgian proved himself in the Premier League with West Brom, Everton and Manchester United, but a difficult last season at Old Trafford meant he left the Premier League with a tarnished reputation.

However, Lukaku was unstoppable in Serie A and Bent believes Chelsea fans should be excited about getting the striker given his record and consistency over the last few years.

He believes the 28-year-old is only getting better with age and is the perfect fit for the current Chelsea side.

Bent said on talkSPORT: “I know he takes a little bit of stick in terms of his time at Manchester United.

“But if you look at his record in all competitions in the last seven years, honestly – 20, 25, 26, 27, 15, 34 and 30.

“You have got to get excited about a player who is arguably getting better and better as he is getting older then you are not a football fan.

“For me, if Chelsea get him, he is the perfect centre-forward for that football club.”

Lukaku made just 15 appearances for Chelsea in his previous stint and never scored a senior goal for the Blues.