Club Brugge legend Marc Degryse has told the club to make sure they do not sell Leeds United target Noa Lang.

Lang is a man in demand in the ongoing transfer window and has interest from at least a dozen clubs in Europe including Premier League side Leeds.

The Whites have been tracking the winger over the summer as they look to bolster their attacking options but are yet to table a concrete bid for him.

Former Club Brugge star Degryse rates Lang highly and insists he would not let him leave the Belgian side this summer despite interest from elsewhere.

“I think the management should start a conversation with [Bas] Dost and then there is also the figure of Noa Lang”, Degryse wrote in his column in Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

“He was very clear in his emotions against Cercle [Brugge] throughout the match [1-1 in the Jupiler Pro League].

“I wouldn’t let him go.”

Degryse stressed that the Leeds target is too important for Club Brugge in the way they currently play under coach Philippe Clement.

“He [Lang] is too important for this team.”

Club Brugge have offered Lang an improved contract but he is yet to commit to a new deal as he remains attentive to offers with the likes of Leeds keen ion him.