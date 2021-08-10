Leeds United new boy Junior Firpo has admitted he is awestruck by the attention to detail at Elland Road and revealed he has seen more game footage in two weeks at his new club than he did in two years at Barcelona.

The Whites snapped up Junior from La Liga giants Barcelona in early July, ticking off a new natural left-back from their transfer wish list in the ongoing window.

Junior is continuing to adapt to life in Yorkshire having linked up with Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, who has made extensive changes in how the club approach training and performances since he took over.

Bielsa is known for his attention into detail in analysing every part of a game and Junior revealed he has already seen more videos so far in his Leeds stint than he did during his two-year spell at the Camp Nou.

Junior admitted he is awestruck by how differently Leeds’ coaching staff go about their busses of getting the best out of their players, explaining in detail about what they want from every individual in every scenario.

“I have been here for two weeks and I have seen more individual videos than I did in two years at Barca”, Junior told DAZN.

“They explain to you the way they want you to play and what they want you to do, and that means they take care of the details.

“They have studied you to tell you how you have to be in every action.

“It is striking and it is a very different way of working”.

Junior struggled for game time at Barcelona and he will be determined to make the best of the opportunity to clock up regular minutes in the Premier League with Leeds.