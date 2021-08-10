Everton have been dealt a blow to their interest in Lazio forward Joaquin Correa as he wants to reunite with his former coach Simone Inzaghi at Inter.

Correa has been heavily linked with a move away from Lazio all summer and the Serie A giants are ready to sell him after he asked to leave the club in search of a new challenge.

His agent has been canvassing offers for his client but for the moment Lazio do not have an acceptable bid on their table.

Everton have held talks with Correa’s agent and could look to bring him to Goodison Park, but their hopes have suffered a blow as the forward has a preference within Italy.

And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, the Argentine is prepared to snub interest from other clubs in favour of joining Inter.

Correa played under new Inter boss Inzaghi’s tutelage and they had an excellent working relationship.

The forward wants to reunite with his former Lazio coach at the San Siro and he would prefer a move to Inter.

Lazio are in no mood to lend a helping hand to their former coach but Correa is keen on the move.

The Serie A giants want in excess of €30m before sanctioning the Argentine’s sale this summer.