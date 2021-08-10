Vlahovic scored 21 goals in Serie A last season and is on the radar of several clubs in the ongoing transfer window.
Tottenham have been keeping tabs on him with a view to signing him and it is claimed they will meet his agent soon.
Atletico Madrid and Inter are also interested, but Fiorentina are in talks with his representatives over a new contract and do not want to sell.
And according to Italian daily La Nazione, the striker’s proposed new Fiorentina contract will have a big release clause.
It has been claimed that the buy-out clause in the proposed new deal is expected to be around €70m.
Fiorentina are in no mood to sell him this summer and are hopeful that the inclusion of the release clause will convince the Serbian to sign a new four-year deal.
The new contract will also increase his wages from €3m per year to €4m per season as a reward for his performances.
While Fiorentina are opposed to selling Vlahovic, it remains possible a substantial offer could change their stance.