Dusan Vlahovic’s new contract at Fiorentina is likely to include a massive release clause as the Serie A club look to hold on to the Tottenham Hotspur target this summer.

Vlahovic scored 21 goals in Serie A last season and is on the radar of several clubs in the ongoing transfer window.

Tottenham have been keeping tabs on him with a view to signing him and it is claimed they will meet his agent soon.

Atletico Madrid and Inter are also interested, but Fiorentina are in talks with his representatives over a new contract and do not want to sell.

And according to Italian daily La Nazione, the striker’s proposed new Fiorentina contract will have a big release clause.

It has been claimed that the buy-out clause in the proposed new deal is expected to be around €70m.

Fiorentina are in no mood to sell him this summer and are hopeful that the inclusion of the release clause will convince the Serbian to sign a new four-year deal.

The new contract will also increase his wages from €3m per year to €4m per season as a reward for his performances.

While Fiorentina are opposed to selling Vlahovic, it remains possible a substantial offer could change their stance.