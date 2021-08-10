Leeds United new boy Junior Firpo has revealed he wants to return to former club Real Betis when he is still in his prime as he aims to help the Spaniards win silverware.

The left-back became Leeds’ first addition to the senior squad in the ongoing transfer window, when he left Spanish giants Barcelona to link up with Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.

Junior started his senior career at La Liga side Real Betis, where he was initially part of the youth side before he moved to the Camp Nou.

The Whites new boy has revealed that returning to Real Betis in the future is something that is in his mind as he wants to win a trophy with them.

Firpo stressed he does not want to don the Los Verdiblancos colours again when he is a lot older as he is keen on returning when he is in his prime.

“Yes, I would like to return to Betis one day”, Junior told DAZN.

“It’s something I have in mind.

“And I don’t want to come back older, I want to come back still being in my prime.

“For me, winning a trophy with Betis would be the best.”

Firpo, who has been integrating into Leeds system from the first week of July, missed the club’s last two pre-season friendlies owing to a knock and it remains to be seen whether he will be handed his debut in their Premier League opener against Manchester United at the weekend.