Inter are confident of sealing a deal for Everton target Denzel Dumfries as they look to permanently snap him up from PSV Eindhoven.

Dumfries has been heavily linked with PSV this summer, having caught the eye with string of strong displays on the international stage with the Netherlands in the European Championship.

Everton, who are on the lookout for a new right-back, identified Dumfries as a potential recruit and explored the possibility of signing him on a loan deal with an option to buy.

However, the Toffees are not the only club keen on the full-back as Serie A champions Inter have zeroed in on him as a top target in the ongoing window.

And according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, they are now confident of adding the right-back to their ranks in the coming weeks.

The Nerazzurri were initially looking to snap Dumfries up on loan but they are now eyeing a permanent swoop for him.

PSV are seeking a fee around the €20m, but Inter are confident of closing a deal for €15m plus €5m in bonus payments.

Everton have so far only spent around €2m in player recruitment in the ongoing window, bolstering their goalkeeping and attacking departments.

It remains to be seen whether the Toffees will turn to alternative targets with less than a month remaining in the window, having seen Inter pulling ahead in the race for Dumfries