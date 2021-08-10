Newcastle United reaching an agreement with Arsenal over the transfer of Joe Willock has created a buzz among the Magpies players, according to Chronicle Live.

The Premier League campaign kicks off this weekend and the Tyneside-based club are one of the few top flight sides yet to make their first signing of the transfer window.

It has been claimed that Newcastle’s players have been left frustrated with the club’s inactivity in the market despite the transfer window entering its final month.

However, it emerged on Sunday that the Magpies have made a breakthrough in their talks with Arsenal over the permanent transfer of 21-year-old midfielder Willock.

While the Newcastle players have been frustrated with the club’s lack of transfer activity, the news that they have reached an agreement over a deal for Willock has created a buzz among them.

Newcastle identified the England Under-21 international as their priority target for the summer after he impressed during his time on loan at St. James’ Park last season.

Willock found the back of the net eight times from 14 Premier League appearances for Steve Bruce’s side after joining them on loan during last season’s winter transfer window.

Having witnessed the Arsenal star make an instant impact after joining them on loan, Newcastle’s players appear to be excited to welcome him back.

Newcastle have agreed to pay Arsenal a fee in the region of £25m for the Englishman and hope to finalise final terms with the player this week.