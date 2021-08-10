Roma coach Jose Mourinho has personally entered into the negotiations to sign Arsenal target Tammy Abraham from Chelsea this summer.

The Serie A giants are in advanced negotiations with Chelsea over signing the 23-year-old forward in the ongoing transfer window.

Roma have agreed on the total cost of a potential deal with Chelsea, but there remains work to be done on the transfer, including convincing Abraham to make the move.

Roma have offered to sign the forward on a two-year loan with a mandatory purchase clause of €35m.

Abraham is also wanted by Arsenal and prefers to stay in England, but now, according to Sky Italia, Mourinho has personally involved himself in the talks to take him to the Stadio Olimpico.

Mourinho has spoken to the Chelsea hitman to convince him that joining Roma would be a smart move.

Roma are aware that Arsenal are also interested, but Abraham has not given the Gunners the green light yet.

And Arsenal need to offload Alexandre Lacazette first before they can swoop for Abraham.

Chelsea would rather move the striker to Italy than watch him play for their London rivals this summer.