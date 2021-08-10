Juventus remain open to offers for midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer.

The Welsh midfielder was a bit-part player at Juventus last season and the club have been keen to move him on this summer.

But so far, the club are yet to receive concrete offers for the player and he did feature against Barcelona in a pre-season friendly on Sunday.

Ramsey has been linked with a move back to the Premier League with Steve Bruce’s Newcastle claimed to hold an interest in him.

And according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, the Serie A giants are still prepared to offload him this summer.

Ramsey is on high wages at Juventus and the club are looking to cut into their salary bill by letting him go.

The Serie A outfit also want to sign Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo, but are yet to reach an agreement for his transfer.

It remains to be seen what proposals for Ramsey reach Juventus before the transfer window closes.